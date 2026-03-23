Police Bodycam Footage of Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest Released

Despite Justin Timberlake’s previous legal move to stop its release, the police bodycam footage of the former NYSNC bandmate’s 2024 DWI arrest has surfaced.

Videos by Suggest

According to ABC News, the Sag Harbor Police Department released a video showing an officer stopping Timberlake on the night of June 18, 2024. The officer stated he saw the singer veer left and fail to stop at a stop sign.

When the officer approached him, Timberlake identified himself and said he was “on a world tour.”

“I’m Justin Timberlake,” the “Mirrors” hitmaker said.

The officer then asked to see his ID.

During the stop, the officer conducted standardized field sobriety tests, followed by a breath test. However, Timberlake is seen refusing to take the breath test.

Also in the clip, a woman, who was identified as a friend of the pop star, was heard pleading with the officer not to arrest him.

“Stop it! No way! Don’t say it!” she stated while officers placed Timberlake under arrest. “You can’t, like, put him in jail.”

She then requested that she take Timberlake home instead. However, the officer rejected the request. He noted that Timberlake was to be held and processed.

The woman even went so far as to reference Timberlake’s music to get him out of the arrest. “You love ‘Bye Bye Bye,’ you’re on ‘SexyBack’ – one favor,” she said.

She also asked officers if she could give Timberlake his phone if he wanted it.

The footage ended just as Timberlake was placed in the officer’s vehicle.

Timberlake Previously Filed a Lawsuit to Stop the Video From Being Publicly Released

Weeks before the release, Timberlake’s legal team filed a lawsuit to stop the video from being publicly viewed.

The lawyers stated in the legal documents that the release would constitute an invasion of Timberlake’s privacy.

“Public dissemination of this footage would cause severe and irreparable harm to [Timberlake’s] personal and professional reputation,” the petition reads. “Subject [Timberlake] to public ridicule and harassment, and serve no legitimate public interest.”

The legal team further argued that the personal information would concern the pop star’s family. Among the items that could be exposed are “medical, familial, and otherwise confidential nature” information.

Timberlake’s lawyers also requested the court “enter on emergency stay prohibiting disclosure” of the video. They then asked for “an order and judgment” that would prohibit the dissemination of the bodycam footage “in whole or in part” for any FOIL request and by any third party that does not have a court order.



