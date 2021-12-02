Jessica Alba’s Daughter Is Almost Like Her Twin In Latest Photo

Jessica Alba is another one of those people in Hollywood who seems to understand how to prioritize the right things in her life. Where most stars with her pedigree of fame would be swept up in that life, Alba seems content to put her family first. A glance at her social media shows the reflection of a joyous, healthy life filled with creativity and love. And in a recent shot she shared, we are also seeing that her daughter seems to be growing into her clone.

Jessica Alba: Superwoman

One of the more admirable things Alba has done with her career is the kid’s book A Bear to Share she helped create that teaches the importance of sharing to children. Whereas most stars with her level of fame are opening clubs and flying to Dubai for weeks at a time to go on shopping sprees, Alba is a mother who seems mainly focused on making sure the world she is leaving behind for her children is still livable. A move we all very much commend. But if you take a quick glance at her most recent family shot on Instagram, something stands out.

Mini-Her

So how did Jessica Alba take a picture with her childhood clone? She didn’t. To her left in that photo is her daughter Honor Marie, aged 13, who looks remarkably like her Mom did when she was younger. For a decent side-by-side, check out this footage of Alba when she was in her teens, from the show Flipper:

Alba was only 15 when she starred in this Saturday morning kids’ show from the 90’s. And as you can see from the photo posted above, Honor Marie is a spitting image of her mother at her age. Just goes to show that nothing beats good genes.

Check Out These Great Gift Guides

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Best Subscription Gifts Of 2021

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other