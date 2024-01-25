Jesse Jane, Adult Film Star, Dead at 43 After Apparent Overdose

Adult film star Jesse Jane has reportedly died. Authorities found Jane and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, dead. Authorities visited their house in Moore, Oklahoma to perform a wellness check on both.

Jane’s boyfriend’s employer reached out to authorities after Hasenmueeler missed a couple of days of work. According to TMZ, authorities are investigating both of their deaths. However, they believe that Jane’s and Hasenmueller’s deaths are both related to drugs.

Jane has had a long career as an adult film actress. She signed on with Digital Playground in 2002. Through her career, Jane won several different awards and became a AVN Hall of Fame inductee in 2014. She also hosted the Adult Video Awards and appeared in one of the most expensive pornographic films ever in 2008.

Jesse Jane Talked Being in the Industry

In an interview with NBC, Jane opened up about working in the porn industry. She planned to take the money she made to open her own business.

“I figure I’m going to do [porn] for four or five more years and then quit,” she said. “I’ve been pretty good with my money. … My focus is save, save, save. After this, I’d like to maybe open my own business – and have enough saved that even if that didn’t go right, I’d be ok.”

Jane planned to go into business and revealed plans to broaden her horizons. However, she revealed plans to continue to work in the industry, promises that she kept.

She said, “When I retire [from acting], I will have spent 11 or 12 years of my life doing this,” she says. “I go to all the business shows with [Digital Playground] so I can learn. … I think you can never leave.”

Briefly retiring in 2017, Jane made her return to the industry in 2019. Jane made the jump from adult entertainment to mainstream entertainment as well. She appeared in cameos earlier in her career, featuring in 2004’s Starsky & Hutch and Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star. She also appeared in Middle Men and guest starred on Entourage.

Jane has several movies in the pipeline waiting to be released. Both The Curse of the Zombie Pirates and Blackout Z mark some of her final film roles. The actor leaves behind one child.

Authorities will continue to investigate Jane’s death. We will update you as new information develops.