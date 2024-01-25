Maricet Espinosa González, Olympian & Judo Champion, Dead at 34

Maricet Espinosa González — the esteemed judo champion who proudly represented Cuba in the 2016 Olympic Games — has passed away. The confirmation of González’s passing came from the Pan-American Judo Confederation via Instagram on Jan. 22.

At the age of 34, González leaves behind a legacy of excellence in the world of judo. As of now, the specific cause of González’s death remains unconfirmed.

Notably, JudoInside.com highlights González’s remarkable achievements — noting her consecutive victories as the Pan American Champion in 2013 and 2014. Her illustrious judo career spanned over a decade, featuring competitions held in various international locations. This includes Lima, Peru, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Tokyo, Japan.

After dedicating herself to the sport, González decided to retire in 2017, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in the world of judo.

Olympian Maricet Espinosa González Dead at 34

The Pan-American Judo Confederation released a statement on González’s passing.

“With deep sadness, we bid farewell to a legend of Pan-American and Cuban Judo,” the post begins. “Maricet Espinosa, affectionately known as ‘La Mole’, leaves an indelible legacy.”

“Two-time Pan American Champion, World Medalist and Olympic Representative in Rio 2016,” the post continued. “Rest in peace, our dearest Maricet. Our condolences to his family and Cuban judo. Your spirit and your achievements will last forever.”