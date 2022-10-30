‘Jeopardy!’ Super Champ Mattea Roach Gets Her Very Own Hometown Beer

If you didn’t catch the last season of Jeopardy!, then you’re missing out on some record-setting streaks. Last season, Canadian tutor Mattea Roach achieved the fifth-longest win streak in Jeopardy! history by winning a staggering 23 games in a row. Now, a brewery in Roach’s hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia, is honoring Roach in a special way.

Introducing The ‘Who Is Mattea Roach?’ Session IPA

On October 26, Jeopardy! super champion Mattea Roach turned 24. If that sounds a bit young for one of the most successful names in game show history, you’d be right. Roach is the youngest Jeopardy! super champion in the show’s history, and she holds the fifth-longest win streak on record. That means her name will stay in Jeopardy! record books for years to come.

So, to celebrate her special day and her monumental achievements, a local brewery in Roach’s hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia, has created a brew in her honor. On Wednesday, Big Spruce Brewery introduced the “Who Is Mattea Roach?” Session IPA. The canned version features an illustrated roach at the Jeopardy! podium, displaying her total winnings during her time on the show—$560,938 to be exact.

As the brewery explained in an Instagram post, “Whaddya do when your hometown hero is on your fave TV show? You make a beer in her honour.” According to the same post, the organic brew is “an aromatic & hop-forward (but ABV shy!) session IPA, bursting with notes of tangerine and pink grapefruit, a sly little selection to sip while cheering wildly for the bestest most greatest smarty-pants to grace the small screen.”

The ‘Tournament Of Champions’ Is In November

While Roach’s streak came to an end last season, she’s slated to return to the podium in just a few weeks for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. The first quarterfinal premieres Monday, October 31 with Super Champion Ryan Long in the first slot. Roach, along with fellow Super Champs Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio, will not compete in the quarterfinals and will instead automatically advance to the semifinals.

It’s clear that plenty of people (and businesses!) from Roach’s hometown will be rooting for her once she returns to the Jeopardy! stage. If you are also in Canada, you just might need to order a “Who Is Mattea Roach?” IPA to sip on while you watch Roach once again put her trivia skills to the test!

