‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Accuse Champion Of ‘Being Drunk’

Fans of the game show Jeopardy! watch every minute of the show very closely — especially when it comes to the contestants’ behavior, often taking to social media to share their opinions. Many viewers found themselves wondering if champion Maureen O’Neil was under the influence while competing.

O’Neil’s Winning Streak

O’Neil won four matches in a row, which earned her a total of $58,200. However, her winning streak came to an end on day five, when O’Neil finished the “Double Jeopardy!” round with a negative score, disqualifying her from participating in the “Final Jeopardy!” round.

“That ends the round and I’m afraid, Maureen, your reign as a four-game ‘Jeopardy!’ champion is over,” said host Ken Jennings, who is a champion himself. He won 74 straight games while competing in 2004, a record that has yet to be broken.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Wonder: ‘Is Maureen Drunk?’

While O’Neil’s winning streak might have come to an end, fans of the game show were still talking about her performance on the show. “Is it me or is Maureen drunk?” one person tweeted. “This could be a #jeopardy first.”

Is it me or is Maureen drunk? This could be a #jeopardy first. — nsalad (@nsalad) March 9, 2022

Another wrote, “Maureen on Jeopardy is drunk right? Like every episode?” Some suggested that she might have been under the influence of Xanax or edibles, with the general opinion being that O’Neil was definitely under the influence of something. The reason for so many people hypothesizing that O’Neil was drunk on the air was due to her giddy excitement while answering questions and getting questions wrong the first time, but then answering them correctly.

Some people found O’Neil’s behavior entertaining; one person tweeted, “I think Maureen on @jeopardy tonight was drunk when this was recorded. Girl giving up answers after getting it wrong the first time. I ain’t mad. It was entertaining!”

I think Maureen on @jeopardy tonight was drunk when this was recorded. Girl giving up answers after getting it wrong the first time. I ain’t mad. It was entertaining! — Kerry A. Nessel (@KerryANessel) March 12, 2022

She Might Be Returning For The “Tournament Of Champions”

For viewers who couldn’t get enough of O’Neil’s performance style, don’t worry; there’s a pretty good chance she’ll appear on the show again. O’Neil is one of 14 contestants who are eligible to compete in the upcoming Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

It’s unknown whether or not O’Neil was under the influence while competing, but odds are she was just nervous about being on Jeopardy! O’Neil is hardly the first contestant to stir up controversy on the beloved game show. Whatever the real story is, fans of the game show are looking forward to potentially seeing her again in the Tournament of Champions.

