‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Graciously Shares His Secret To Having The Best Hair On The Show

Jeopardy! contestants are memorable for many reasons—from aggressive gameplay styles to an impressive recall of trivia, many players make their mark on viewers. One recent competitor is earning attention for an entirely different reason, though: his hair!

Jimmy Davoren is a California teacher who competed on a recent episode of Jeopardy! Davoren didn’t end up winning (a risky bet during Final Jeopardy left him with $0), but he did make an impression on viewers.

Many Jeopardy! fans were struck by Davoren’s long, voluminous blond hair. Some wondered what his haircare routine was, and the Californian took to Reddit to answer fans’ questions about his hairstyle.

“My hair is naturally super thick,” he wrote. “I use Prose shampoo and conditioner every day now, but at the time of taping—that is pure Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength, baby.” Prose is a vegan custom shampoo that is tailored to each customer’s hair needs and type with a simple quiz. Fans loved his answer, with many commenting on his thread.

“Thank you for your locks. They livened up the stage,” one person wrote. “Call me shallow but I saw your hair in the preview at the end of Friday’s episode and said ‘I’m rooting for that guy already,’” someone else laughed.

Another fan wrote, “Dude! I was crushing on your hair so hard! It made it hard to focus on the game!!” Someone else even asked follow-up questions about his use of Prose, then laughed, “I can’t believe I’m asking haircare questions in a Jeopardy sub[reddit].”

Another praised him for his “amazing hair,” adding, “And as far as hair of contestants go, you will be the Ken Jennings of Jeopardy hair. Legendary.” Davoren replied, “I only started growing it out last school year due to the hectic schedule of work with a young child. It was shaggy for a bit and then suddenly… suddenly, my wife wouldn’t let me cut it, haha.”

Davoren didn’t end up winning big during his time on Jeopardy! but he put up a good fight against his competitors. He played against Katie Palumbo, a museum interpreter from New York, and Yogesh Raut, a writer and podcast who was on a three-day winning streak.

Even though Raut was a returning champ, Palumbo took home the title in a close race to the finish. She ended the episode with $23,100, while Raut came in a close second with $22,801. Davoren might not be on a winning streak, but Jeopardy! fans will always remember that impressive head of hair!