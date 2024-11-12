‘Jeopardy!’ Clue Slams Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance, Sends Internet Into Frenzy

On November 6th, the infamous game show Jeopardy! took a jab at Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and fans sure had a lot to say.

Videos by Suggest

During a category called “The TV Show in Question”, the $200 clue read, “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is hosted by this man who’s maybe more famous as a BF than as a three time Super Bowl champ.”

(Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

In response, the contestant answered, “Who is Travis Kelce?”, to which host Ken Jennings responded, “Correct!”. Following the slight shade thrown at the NFL player, fans took to the internet to share their opinions.

One person wrote on X, “Jeopardy with some Travis Kelce shade tonight.”

Another fan defended Kelce, posting to Jeopardy! official Instagram page. They commented, “Never thought I’d unfollow Jeopardy lmao, this is disgusting…”

Other fans posted to social media about the “offensive” clue, in which Jeopardy! responded with a post on Instagram. The game show’s account shared a picture of the question with a caption that read, “Sorry to this man 😆.

While Travis Kelce’s name was already well-known amongst sports fans, there’s no doubt that more people began to recognize him after word got out about his relationship with Taylor Swift. In fact, fans seemed to be more offended than Kelce himself about the clue.

The football player previously shared a bit about his newfound fame with CBS back in September. Kelce said, “It’s the life I chose, I guess. I have to have fun with it.”

Not only has Kelce become even more of a celebrity, but he’s also been offered several other opportunities outside of his NFL career. Travis recently starred on the FX show “Grotesquerie” and became the host of a game show called “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”.

The pair began dating in 2023 and have since taken the internet by storm. According to People, Kelce explained why he thinks people are rooting for him in his relationship to Swift.

He said, “I hope it’s because they see I’m just a genuinely good person and I love what I do and I love doing it with the people that I’m doing it with. I’d rather give everybody happiness and something to cheer about than otherwise.”