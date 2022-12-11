‘Jeopardy!’ Is Bringing Back Some Old Contestants For Yet Another Tournament

Over the past few months, the Jeopardy! excitement just hasn’t let up! From the Second Chance Competition to Celebrity Jeopardy! to the Tournament of Champions, the extended Jeopardy! universe has kept us on the edge of our seats. As it turns out, the show is lining up yet another tournament for 2023. Here’s everything we know so far.

‘Jeopardy!’ Announces ‘High School Reunion’

We’re still reeling after watching Amy Schneider take home victory in the Tournament of Champions. However, the popular game show recently announced that certain past contestants will be returning to the Jeopardy! stage once again.

According to executive producer Michael Davies, there are multiple brand-new Jeopardy! tournaments in the works, although most are going to stay under wraps for a little while longer.

However, Davies was able to announce that a “High School Reunion” Jeopardy! tournament is in the works that will reunite 27 former competitors from past “Teen Tournaments.” Apparently, the new competition will be a twist on the classic “National College Championship” since the “Teen Tournament” competitors are now college-aged.

It's official ✨



See what we have in store for the upcoming #Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament on today's episode of Inside Jeopardy!: https://t.co/KSTrY6kN1C pic.twitter.com/KxCmhqDYRS — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 6, 2022

“I can officially announce here today that we will be inviting 27 former teen contestants who are all now current undergraduates to compete in the first-ever Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament,” Davies proudly announced on Monday’s episode the Inside Jeopardy! podcast.

“We didn’t want to lose that sort of college energy [this season] … We knew we had these 27 players who are all of college age who come from our existing ‘Jeopardy!’ community, so this was a great opportunity to bring them back.”

Plenty Of ‘Teen Tournament’ Champions Are In College

Per the New York Post, we can expect to see the return of season 35’s “Teen Tournament I” champion Claire Sattler, who is currently a senior at Yale University, as well as “Teen Tournament II” champion Avi Gupta, who’s currently a senior at Stanford.

The New York Post also revealed that the contestant pool will include students from Brown University, the University of West Florida, Columbia University, Northwestern University, Vanderbilt University, University of Texas at Austin, and Harvard University. It’s clear that, although we met these familiar faces as teens, this upcoming will dual as a college championship for the ages!

If you’re feeling bummed after witnessing the end of Cris Pannullo’s incredible streak, you won’t have to wait much longer for some never-before-seen Jeopardy! content. The Jeopardy! “High School Reunion Tournament” is set to begin on February 20, 2023.

