jennifer-lopez-and-ben-affleck-spend-wedding-anniversary-on-opposite-coasts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their second wedding anniversary in true modern style—on separate coasts!

Lopez, 54, recently returned from a multi-day trip to Europe without Affleck, 51, and has reportedly been spending time in New York. On Tuesday, July 16, she was spotted riding her bike in the Hamptons.

July 16th marks two years since Lopez and Affleck exchanged vows in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. They later celebrated with a second ceremony in Georgia that August, surrounded by family and friends.

For some outdoor downtime, Lopez rocked white overalls, brown sandals, and a casual loose bun.

(27 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez is spotted on a bike ride on her wedding anniversary in the Hamptons – July 16, 2024

📸https://t.co/7se8KndpSD pic.twitter.com/zRijnQdUpj — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) July 17, 2024

She was also spotted in the passenger seat of a sleek black ride, chauffeured by her manager, Benny Medina.

(06 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez is spotted on a car ride with her manager Benny Medina in the Hamptons – July 16, 2024

📸https://t.co/9pIHGAK1oU pic.twitter.com/wZnp7Nu9DV — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) July 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Affleck was spotted entering his Los Angeles office, donning a black business suit, while carrying a large duffle bag. He appeared to still sport his wedding bling. He also seemed to be carrying his signature iced coffee fix.

Ben Affleck was seen in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/4Bo5YaQYFG — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 17, 2024

Ben has remained in California for most of the summer, missing events with Lopez, such as the Met Gala and the premiere of her film Atlas, due to the production of The Accountant 2. Although the film reportedly completed shooting, Affleck has remained in Los Angeles, even during the Fourth of July holiday.

Last Year, Jennifer Lopez Took to Social Media to Celebrate Her and Been Affleck’s Wedding Anniversary

Last year, Lopez celebrated her first anniversary with Affleck by sharing solo selfies on Instagram. “One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️ Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow,” she wrote at the time.

No such post graced her social media this year.

Of course, Lopez has been plagued by relentless rumors of a probable divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage.

Lopez reportedly canceled her “This Is Me… Live” summer tour to dedicate quality time to her children, family, and close friends.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez wrote at the time. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

She continued, “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Reports also recently emerged that the couple had listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home for sale.