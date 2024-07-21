Ben Affleck Skips Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Bridgerton’ Themed Birthday Party

At one point, famed actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the poster children for a second chance at failed relationships. After being one of the top celeb partnerships of the early 2000s, the couple reunited and got married in 2022.

But less than three years into the marriage things have started to go awry.

Ben Affleck Not Present For Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Party

Several times this year Ben has been spotted without his wedding ring. And multiple reports have suggested that he has moved out of his and J-Lo’s family home. But this latest report is all the news that fans needed to confirm that “Bennifer” is headed for Splitsville.

Affleck was not present for Lopez’s “Bridgerton” themed birthday party,” according to PEOPLE.

“Ben Affleck was not in attendance at Jennifer Lopez’s recent birthday bash,” the outlet wrote.

“Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the actor, 51, was not at his wife’s Bridgerton-themed party, which took place in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 20. Lopez, who was born in New York City, turns 55 on Wednesday, July 24.

Ben Ditches Wedding Ring For Holiday

So amid the divorce rumors, Ben was spotted spending the 4th of July weekend solo. And without his wedding ring. He has sported it sporadically over the last several months.

“Ben Affleck was photographed, once again, not wearing his wedding ring. After spending the Fourth of July holiday weekend without Jennifer Lopez amid their marital woes,” Page Six wrote.

“The “Gone Girl” actor was seen driving to his office with a bare left hand. In Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday. In the photos obtained by Page Six, Affleck sat in the driver’s seat while he squinted and futzed with something on his dashboard. With his right hand and held onto the wheel with his left hand.”

Several reports have suggested the couple is now estranged from each other. One source reported that the union has been “over for months.” The rumors began after Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala without her husband in May.

Since then, the stars have spent much of the summer apart – outside of family gatherings. The last sighting of the two together was at Ben and Jennifer Garner’s daughter’s graduation in June.