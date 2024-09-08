Jennifer Lopez Says She’s a ‘Bad Picker’ in ‘Flirty’ Chat With Co-Star Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

Ready to embrace her relationship mistakes, Jennifer Lopez says she’s a “bad picker” during a “flirty” chat with Unstoppable co-star Bobby Cannavale amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

In a video taken by The Hollywood Reporter, Lopez was seen chatting with Cannavale at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 6.

Although Cannavale seemed to have trouble hearing Lopez at first, she repeated the phrase “bad picker” multiple times while laughing. She then appears to say, “It is what it is.”

The interesting remark comes just weeks after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. The couple officially got married in Las Vegas in July 2022. They then had a glamorous wedding reception in Georgia the following month.

The couple was previously together in the early 2000s before they went their separate ways. Before marrying Affleck, Lopez was with Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

She was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez but called it quits with him before getting back together with Affleck.

In her divorce filing, Jennifer Lopez listed April 26 as the official separation date.

In May, Lopez seemingly addressed the situation by liking a post about relationships. It read that one “cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody” who “lacks integrity and emotional safety,” “doesn’t respect your time,” lacks “communication skills,” and other issues.

Ben Affleck’s ‘Erratic Mood Swings’ Played a Role in Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Days after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, a source stated Ben Affleck’s alleged “erratic behavior” may have played a key role in the split.

“The truth is there was a great deal of love,” the insider explained. “But also unfortunately what became clear were Ben’s erratic mood swings that he couldn’t hide from the press, as much as he tried to.”

The source also shared, “You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings” before describing how the actor’s moods. They said he would go from “being incredibly happy and warm ” to exhibiting “the deepest, darkest behavior.”

“I think he was signaling a message to the press,” the insider noted. “But yet participating.”

The source then shared that the couple was trying to work through the issues. However, they just couldn’t get past the mood swings.

“When the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you,” the inside added. “You have to help yourself.”