Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Divorce ‘Has the Potential to Get Ugly’ for This Reason

Rumors of suspected marital issues between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez began to swirl after Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala without her husband in May. After that, the stars spent much of the summer apart – outside of family gatherings.

The last sighting of the two together was at Ben and Jennifer Garner’s daughter’s graduation in June. Ben wasn’t even present for Lopez’s birthday party in July.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Divorce Has the ‘Potential to Get Ugly’

Lopez officially filed for divorce in August. So now the legal proceedings are set to begin. Ben and Jen remained mum about their relationship throughout the separation. However, one source warns that the divorce has the “potential to get ugly” because “there are some sticking points over financials.”

One of those aforementioned “sticking points,” could be Affleck and Lopez’s home. After they got married they purchased a $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

After rumors began to circulate about a potential divorce between the two, the home was listed for sale on Zillow in July.

“According to the Daily Mail, a number of previously unavailable images were uploaded to the Zillow profile of the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion on June 1 and June 5, signaling that — though still listed as sold — it may soon be back on the market, along with the pop star and actor,” the New York Post reported.

Affleck Gets Candid on the Price of Fame

Affleck and Lopez have a long history together. The two began dating in the early 2000s. It became one of the most highly-publicized relationships, that led to their 2002 engagement. Unfortunately, they postponed the wedding before they ultimately split in 2004.

The publicity of Ben and Jen’s relationship was arguably the first of its kind. When describing the nature of their relationship, Affleck described it as the worst of both worlds.

“I remember feeling like it was the worst of both worlds,” Affleck said in an interview for Entertainment Weekly. “I always viewed it that the tax you paid to get the chance to do this work was to sacrifice your private life, and people were going to have a license to make sport of you to some degree.”