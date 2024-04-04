Jennifer Lopez Rebrands Tour After Weak Ticket Sales, Multiple Cancelled Dates

Music star Jennifer Lopez should be gearing up to begin her North American tour. However, the artist has had to cancel several tour dates.

As a result, Lopez has rebranded the tour completely because of her struggling ticket sales, according to Variety. She is now putting a greatest hit spin on the tour in hopes of attracting more ticket sales.

Weak Ticket Sales Makes Lopez Rebrand Tour

“After canceling seven dates of her first North American tour in five years amid weak ticket sales, Jennifer Lopez has renamed it to broaden its scope,” Variety wrote. “Changing it from “This Is Me… Now” to “This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits.”

This is a tough year for artists to compete on the concert scene. Artists such as Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, and Drake have already begun touring. Other artists, such as Megan Thee Stallion are set to begin touring soon. Fans are also expecting Beyoncé to announce a tour soon after the release of her new album “Cowboy Carter,” on March 29th.

With the recent oversaturation of concerts and JLo not having toured in five years, it is possible she is not a high priority for fans.

Victim Says J-Lo Lied to Authorities

Since the Explosive raid, multiple stories have come out about Sean “P. Diddy” Combs abusing his power. One particular event that has resurfaced was a nightclub shooting involving former Bad Boy artist Shyne. He attended a club with Diddy and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez in December 1999. It was a night that would cost him his rap career.

During the function, an altercation broke out and the rising artist pulled out a gun and began to fire it in the establishment. The incident left three people injured and multiple witnesses said they saw Shyne holding a gun that night. But one of the victims, Natania Reuben, says it was Diddy who fired the weapon. She also believes that Lopez carried the gun inside the nightclub for him. Because of this, she wants the case reopened.

“We all had to go and speak at the grand jury. JLo testified at the grand jury, as did many other people. (The criminal case) needs to be reopened, because if that is, in fact, the case, she carried the gun in, and she lied to the grand jury. It needs to be reopened,” she said.