jennifer-lopez-cancels-7-tour-dates-after-new-album-flops

Following the unfortunate low sales response to her new album This Is Me… Now, Jennifer Lopez announced she is canceling seven tour dates.

Although Lopez didn’t make the official announcement, fans quickly noticed that Ticketmaster added cancellation notices for Nashville, TN., Raleigh, NC., Atlanta, Tampa, FL., and New Orleans listings for the This Is Me…. Now tour dates. Cleveland, OH., and Houston, TX. dates were removed from the website entirely.

All seven dates that had been canceled were for Aug. 20 through Aug. 31. The tour will officially end in New York City on Aug. 17. In the message on Ticketmaster’s platform, it was noted that “the event organizer” was to blame for the cancellations.

Page Six further reported that there was a logistical issue through the promoter. There is also a chance for the impacted concert dates to be rescheduled.

Jennifer Lopez’s new album This Is Me… Now made its debut at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 chart last month. Along with the album’s launch, Lopez released the musical film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story and the documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

This Is Me… Now is notably Lopez’s first studio album in a decade.

Jennifer Lopez Recently Revealed the Meaning Behind ‘This Is Me… Now’

While promoting This Is Me… Now, Jennifer Lopez opened up to USA Today about the album and its meaning.

“This was going to be the quintessential thing I have been searching for and wanted to say about love,” Lopez stated. “I’ve been on this search for so long, since people first met me and my first record came out and even before that in my first movie role, where I’ve been on this journey trying to figure this thing out for myself.”

Jennifer Lopez then said that the album closed the loop in a way. “It captures this moment to really say the things I want to say about love,” she pointed out.

“And that is that true love does exist and some things are forever. Please don’t give up on that because that’s all that matters in life … love.”

Lopez further explained that she wanted to make an album in a way she hadn’t done in a long time. “When it was done, I realized it wasn’t the whole story,” she continued. “So I got with (director) Dave Meyers and said, ‘I don’t want to do the normal video with this, this is something very special.’”

Jennifer Lopez went on to add that she never thought she would have a second chance at love. “I’d like to capture this moment in time because I feel it’s even more incredible than the first time.”