jennifer-lopez-leaves-little-to-the-imagination-in-glitzy-amas-dress

Jennifer Lopez brought her A-game to the American Music Awards last night with a lineup of stunning outfit changes. One that proved her abs are the real headliners—because clearly, age is just a number when you’re J.Lo.

Videos by Suggest

Lopez opened the AMAs 2025 broadcast in a semi-sheer black trench coat, which she later removed during her performance to reveal a futuristic, crystal-covered catsuit.

Jennifer Lopez performance at the American Music Awards 2025 #AMAs #JLo pic.twitter.com/eI6YQebjK1 — Fashion Herald (@FashionHerald) May 27, 2025

For her hosting duties, she started in a Miss Sohee Couture gown with a daringly high slit, then changed into a gold dress featuring two hip-high slits. She later added a pop of color with a cobalt strapless David Koma gown with exaggerated hips.

Quite a line-up.

However, there was one outfit that became the real showstopper. The aptly named “J.Lo Diamond Gown” from Bronx and Banco’s Fall 2023 collection, per SheKnows.

Legendary ageless icon Lopez flaunted her famous abs in a dazzling Bronx and Banco ensemble that might just be the real fountain of youth. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

With a diamond-studded cross top flaunting her iconic abs and a sequin skirt bringing all the Vegas razzle-dazzle, J.Lo didn’t just take the stage—she owned it.

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

It seems all of Lopez’s hard work (and injuries) leading up to the big night paid off.

Jennifer Lopez Teased Her Prolific “Glam'”Ahead of the Big Night

Meanwhile, Lopez gave fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of what to expect from her wardrobe for the show, boasting she was “obviously going to be glam.”

“Some glam, some cool, some chic and elegant, and some sexy, too. All the things that you associate with me and fashion,” she told InStyle.

Lopez also revealed that she enforces strict guidelines when it comes to her performance outfits.

“It has to go with the number that we’re doing, but also be very functional because I have such athletic dance-oriented performances,” she detailed to the outlet. “It’s like, ‘What shoes? What’s going to look nice? It’s going to look fashion-y, but also I can do a flip.’ All of that comes into play.”