Jennifer Lopez Says Her AMAs Rehearsal Injury Was ‘Bound to Happen’

Days after she was injured during a recent American Music Awards (AMAs) rehearsal, Jennifer Lopez admits the situation was “bound to happen.”

While speaking to PEOPLE, Lopez shared what led to her nose stitches.

“I hit it in rehearsal, and I had to get stitches. It was fine,” she explained. “A few of us have gotten hurt in rehearsals. We’re doing a very high-energy athletic number, so it’s, I guess, bound to happen.”

In an Instagram Story post, Jennifer Lopez showed her AMA rehearsal injury earlier this month. “So… this happened,” she declared. Thank you for stitching me up, Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new.”

Lopez later teased a behind-the-scenes set look. “It takes a village,” she wrote. “DANCE AGAIN.”

The “I’m Real” songstress referenced her 2012 greatest hits album, Dance Again.

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Her AMA History

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her time at the AMAs. She first appeared on the stage of the award show more than twenty years ago.

“I’ve been part of this award show for so long,” she said. “And being part of the American music scene for so many years now.”

Lopez then stated she can’t believe how many times she’s actually performed at the AMAs. “I think it’s 10 times! Something crazy,” she pointed out. “I was seeing one of my very first performances the other day. We were just looking at it to see the progression of the stuff we’ve done.”

“It feels all like it was yesterday,” she added.

Jennifer Lopez is set to host the AMAs for the first time in 10 years. She recently revealed to Billboard that she doesn’t “love” being the host because of one specific issue.

“I do get – believe it or not – shy and nervous,” she explained. “But I do remember having a great time doing it back then [in 2015]. I felt like it was a good time to give it another try.”

The AMAs will air on Monday from Fontainebleau Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.