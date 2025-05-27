jennifer-lopez-wears-very-low-cut-dress-in-one-of-her-many-amas-outfits

Jennifer Lopez wowed the crowd with multiple stunning looks while hosting the American Music Awards, but one daring, low-cut number stole the show.

Lopez opened the show with a high-energy performance, dancing and singing 23 hits in a crystal-studded, circuit board-inspired catsuit, revealed under a black trench coat. The opening number came to a dramatic close with the 55-year-old performer locking lips with several of her backup dancers.

Jennifer Lopez makes out with her dancers during her opening number at the #AMAs.



However, it was her first outfit after the show’s kickoff that had the internet collectively losing its cool.

Following her fiery performance, Lopez hit the stage in a jaw-dropping silver sequined gown with a daringly high slit.

To top it off, she added a dramatic blue cape adorned with floral embroidery, proving once again that she’s the reigning queen of stealing the spotlight.

“JENNIFER LOPEZ IS A PERFORMER, BABY,” one fan gushed on X at the sight of the sizzling outfit.

Jennifer Lopez’s AMA’s Outing Follows a Painful Face Injury During Rehearsals

Despite suffering a painful face injury during rehearsals for her AMAs performance, Lopez looked confident throughout the night.

On May 14, the Out of Sight actress shared photos of her bruises and cuts, revealing that she sought help from Dr. Jason Diamond for stitches. She expressed relief, saying she felt “good as new” after a week of rest and plenty of ice.

Lopez last took on hosting duties for the fan-voted awards show in 2015. A familiar face at the American Music Awards, she has graced the stage an impressive 10 times before last night’s performance.