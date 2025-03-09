Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Furious’ Over Photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Source Claims

As rumors continue circulating about Ben Affleck possibly reconciling with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez is allegedly furious about the situation.

A source close to Lopez told Page Six she is “not happy with constantly seeing photos” of Affleck and Garner. The former spouses were married from 2005 to 2015 and share three children. They were seen looking affectionate towards each other while playing paintball with their son, Samuel.

The insider explained that the photos were like “salt in the wound” for Lopez. She is now “furious,” and the situation is “completely messing with her head.”

However, another source said they doubt Jennifer Lopez has even seen the photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. They claim she has been super focused on her upcoming Netflix film, Office Romance.

“I doubt she has even seen these stores as she is consumed with the film,” they said. “She has been fully concentrating on her life, her growth, and her happiness.”

Unfortunately for those supporting the potential reconciliation, Garner appears to have no interest in getting back together with Affleck.

Jennifer Garner Has No Interest In Getting Back Together With Ben Affleck

Although Affleck is allegedly “open” to the idea of getting back together with Garner, a the feeling “is not mutual.”

A source pointed out that Garner is still in a relationship with John Miller and is “happy with him.”

“Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” the source explained.

Another source explained that Affleck would be open to working things out with Garner, but he understands that it won’t happen anytime soon.

“At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives,” the insider said. “Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter. Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John and would never come between them.”

Meanwhile, Affleck is said to be “extra giddy lately” around Garner. “They have been on good terms for a while, and they seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out,” a source said. “Most of the time, the kids are around too.”

Garner is said not to mind Affleck being affectionate towards her. “She seems to enjoy spending time with Ben.”

