Jennifer Lopez Says Her Divorce From Ben Affleck ‘Changed’ Her

Nearly a year after she and Ben Affleck officially ended their short-lived marriage, Jennifer Lopez opens up about the divorce and how it “changed” her.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday last weekend, Lopez reflected on the high-profile split, noting it was “the best thing” that ever happened to her.

“Because it changed me,” Lopez said about the divorce. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

However, Lopez admitted that working on her film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, while dealing with her personal life woes was “really tough.”

“Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy,” she said. And then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, oh, you know, ‘How do I reconcile this?'”

The former couple first sparked dating rumors in 2002 and quickly got engaged. However, they went their separate ways in 2004. Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Garner in 2005, but the duo divorced in 2018.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and were married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in 2022. They then had a wedding in Georgia a month later.

Lopez filed for divorce exactly two years later. She cited irreconcilable differences as her reasoning for the split.

Ben Affleck Previously Spoke About the ‘Root Causes’ Of His Divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Earlier this year, Ben Affleck addressed some of the speculation surrounding his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

During his interview with GQ, Affleck said he struggled more with the celebrity status that his second ex-wife had.

“My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers,” he pointed out. “As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things. And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that? Because… I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that.”

Affleck also shared that he “doesn’t mind” talking about his “personal life a little.”

“As long as my actual feelings and intentions and beliefs are communicated,” he added. “Which I hope I was clear that really [Lopez] is somebody I have a lot of respect for.”