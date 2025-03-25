Ben Affleck Clears Up Speculation About ‘Root Causes’ Of His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck officially broke his silence about his split from Jennifer Lopez just months after the divorce was finalized.

In his April 2025 cover interview with GQ, the Batman star reflected on his relationship with Lopez, including why he chose to be involved in her 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“Part of it was, ‘Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting,’” he explained. “Because I thought it was an interesting examination.”

Although things didn’t work out, Ben Affleck praised Jennifer Lopez for handling “celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly” than he has.

“My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers,” he pointed out. “As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things. And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that? Because… I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that.”

Reflecting on the context of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary, Ben Affleck remembered a remark he made. “You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, ‘Well, I don’t like going out in the water.’ You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship.”

He continued by pointing out, “And I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ‘Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'”

Meanwhile, Affleck further shared that he “doesn’t mind” talking about his “personal life a little.”

“As long as my actual feelings and intentions and beliefs are communicated,” he said. “Which I hope I was clear that really [Lopez] is somebody I have a lot of respect for.”

Ben Affleck Reflected on the Differences Between Him and Jennifer Lopez

Elsewhere in his GQ interview, Ben Affleck spoke about the personality differences between him and Jennifer Lopez.

He understood “wanting to divine or explore the kind of differences in perspective that we have in terms of how a person feels comfortable approaching the line between public and private life.”

“There’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something,” Affleck said. “But honestly… The truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting.”

Revealing what led to the divorce, Affleck also noted there was “no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue.”

“The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no, ‘This is what happened,’” he shared. “It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”

Affleck and Lopez reconnected nearly two decades after they ended their first engagement. They got married in July 2022. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. The split was finalized in January 2025.









