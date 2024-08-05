jennifer-lopez-and-ben-affleck-not-on-speaking-terms-amid-slow-divorce

With their divorce already in the works, it appears that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have cut off communication and are no longer on speaking terms.

Sources close to the estranged couple revealed to TMZ that they are not speaking in person or over the phone. They also claim the lack of communication is causing the divorce proceedings to go slower than expected.

The media outlet reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a prenuptial agreement in place and the only asset they have to divide in their two-year marriage is their Beverly Hills mansion, which is currently on the market for $68 million.

Insiders also told TMZ that Lopez and Affleck have yet to hire attorneys for the divorce. Instead, they are opting to go through their business managers, who are going through all the financial documents.

First confirmed by the Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently in the process of filing for divorce. The couple sparked split rumors in early May after Affleck moved out of their Beverly Hills mansion and was staying in a $100,000-per-month rental.

Adding fuel to the rumor mill fire, he moved the rest of his stuff out of Beverly Hills property while Lopez was away on a European vacation in June. He recently closed on his own $20.5 million property in Brentwood while Lopez is currently house hunting.

TMZ states that while the couple will eventually hire attorneys to handle their split, they want to settle everything before filing the proper divorce paperwork.



Jennifer Lopez Was Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Right Hand Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors

Despite the recent gossip about her potential split with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted wearing the engagement ring the Argo star proposed to her with. The singe has been on the East Coast amid the marriage woes.

Lopez was spotted with the ring on her right hand while out and about in New York City on Thursday, Aug. 1. However, the singer didn’t appear to be wearing her wedding band.

The outing comes just after sources close to Jennifer Lopez admitted that the summer hasn’t been going well for her. “Her summer isn’t exactly what she originally had planned, but she’s making the best of it. She’s always grateful for family time,” a source told PEOPLE on July 23.

The insider also noted that Lopez had a great weekend celebrating her 55th birthday. Affleck wasn’t present for the birthday festivities. “She loves entertaining and enjoyed her birthday bash. She was in a happy mood.”