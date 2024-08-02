After months of speculation, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially ready to file for divorce. The news of their split was first confirmed by Daily Mail.

Per sources, the couple has filled out the divorce papers but have not yet filed them. This comes after a failed reconciliation a few weeks ago.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to File for Divorce

“They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,” one source claimed.

“At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it,” another source claimed.

On July 24, Jennifer Lopez finalized the sale of her New York City penthouse. She sold the home for $23 million, per PEOPLE. Lopez and Affleck purchased a home together in May of 2023. They listed it for sale last month, but have yet to acquire any offers.

As of now, neither Affleck nor Lopez have commented on the report. This is a developing story.