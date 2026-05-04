Olivia Rodrigo Pokes Fun at ‘Bizaardvark’ Co-Star During ‘SNL’ Monologue

While reflecting on her early career, Olivia Rodrigo poked fun at her Bizaardvark co-star Jake Paul during her SNL monologue.

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“When I was 13, I was on a Disney show called Bizaardvark, and we had an incredible cast, which included acting legend Jake Paul,” Rodrigo shared during the monologue.

The “Driver’s License” hitmaker then joked about Paul’s boxing career, referring to his 2024 match with famed boxer Mike Tyson, which was streamed on Netflix.

“I’d say, ‘I really wanna create music that explores the complexities of girls my age,’” she said. “And he’d say, ‘Well, one day I really wanna beat up old guys on Netflix.'”

Rodrigo went on to add, “And we both did it, hooray!”

Per IMDb, Bizaardvark followed best friends Paige and Frankie as they express their offbeat individuality through funny music videos on their vlog. The show ran for three seasons.

Along with Rodrigo and Paul, others who appeared in Bizaardvark were Madison Hu and DeVore Ledridge.

Jake Paul Responds to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SNL’ Joke

Not long after the SNL episode aired, Jake Paul took to social media to share his reaction to Olivia Rodrigo’s joke.

“We had the vision,” Paul wrote on X with a cry-laughing emoji. “I told you that you would sell stadiums out, and then we both did.”

He went on to add, “Proud of you, fr.”

Critics took to the post to share their thoughts.

“She cooked him politely on live TV, and the wild part is she wasn’t even wrong,” one critic wrote.

Another then stated, “That joke is perfect because it sounds ridiculous, but it is literally accurate; they both manifested their paths in the funniest way possible.”

Meanwhile, others praise Paul for his reaction.

“Say what you will about Jake Paul, but his response is pure class,” an X user stated. “Can’t say the same about Oliva Rodrigo, who decided it would be funny to mock an old castmate/friend on SNL (no doubt to goose ratings).”

A fellow X user added, “From Bizaardvark to Grammy wins vs. Netflix fights… that glow-up/divergence is wild.”

Through his Instagram Stories, Paul shared a throwback photo of himself and Rodrigo on the set of Bizaardvark. “Ah the good ole days,” he captioned the post.