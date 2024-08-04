Alleged Cause of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Divorce Revealed

An unexpected reason appears to have driven Ben Affleck to the brink, prompting him to proceed with a divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Affleck was reportedly “devastated” by Lopez’s decision to launch the Delola cocktail line, despite initial reports suggesting he was supportive of her choice.

The outlet reports that Affleck’s discomfort largely stems from his status as a recovering alcoholic, coupled with his wife’s purported obsession with financial expansion, despite his own past struggles.

“Ben had to fight to get his life back after overcoming alcohol. Knowing how he lost everything including the love of his family, knowing that he could possibly relapse, Jen decided to start her own spritzer line for more money, as if she did not have enough,” an alleged insider close to Affleck told the Daily Mail. “This was one of the things that broke the camel’s back. But Ben saved his sobriety.”

Affleck has struggled with rehabilitation over the years. Of course, this allegedly contributed to the downfall of his marriage with Jennifer Garner. The public visibility of Lopez’s alcohol brand and its promotion allegedly only exacerbated the situation.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Allegedly Waiting Until the End of Summer to Officially File for Divorce

According to The Daily Mail, the couple plans to wait until the end of summer to file their divorce papers. Reports indicate that Affleck has already moved out. Although the official documents have yet to be filed, the couple is effectively living apart and essentially divorced.

“They are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t,” another alleged insider claimed. “Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

“Ben was the one to pull the plug on their marriage here. Jennifer had him believe she was the same person that she was when they fell in love the first time, so he saw this as picking right back up. He doesn’t like the celebrity red carpet thing. He did it because she loved it,” yet another insider told the outlet. “Her obsession with fame became too much for him.”