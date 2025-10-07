Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ex Ben Affleck for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere

Proving there’s no bad blood between them, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles as they reunited for the New York premiere of The Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, Affleck appeared at the premiere as an executive producer of the film, in which Lopez stars. The film is produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Pearl Street Films.

While posing for the cameras, Ben Affleck appeared to be affectionate toward Jennifer Lopez. He even wrapped an arm around her and rested a hand on her waist.

The now exes called it quits last summer, with their divorce being finalized in early 2025. They were married for nearly two years.

Lopez recently spoke about how her divorce from Affleck changed her. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

She further shared how her personal life didn’t impact how she felt on the film’s set.

“Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy,” she recalled. “And then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, oh, you know, ‘How do I reconcile this?’”

Jennifer Lopez Called Out ‘Today’ Host For Mentioning Her Divorce From Ben Affleck Hours Before the Premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited for The Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere just hours after Lopez called out Today show host Craig Melvin for asking about the former couple’s divorce.

While chatting about the new film, Melvin pointed out that Affleck had been involved with the project. “In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful music, your divorce was also finalized with Ben,” he summarized.

Lopez quickly declared, “There you go! Look at this guy!”

Justifying his remark, Melvin pointed out that Affleck was an executive producer of the film, and that’s why he asked.

Lopez went on to praise Affleck for his involvement in the film. “If it wasn’t for Ben, the move wouldn’t have gotten made,” she explained. “And I will always give him that credit.”

Addressing the split, she said, “And yeah, things happen, you have to keep going.”

Lopez went on to point out that working on the film helped her navigate through her personal life heartbreak.

“It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives,” she added. “Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.”