Jennifer Lopez Calls out ‘Today’ Show Host Craig Melvin for Asking About Ben Affleck Divorce

Ready to move on with her life, Jennifer Lopez called out Today show host Craig Melvin for asking about her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on the morning talk show, Lopez discussed how her ex was involved in her soon-to-be-released film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Affleck is among the film’s producers.

“In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful music, your divorce was also finalized with Ben,” Melvin summarized.

To which Lopez declared, “There you go! Look at this guy!”

Melvin quickly clarified why he brought up the split by stating, “I read that your ex is an executive producer of the film.”

After laughing off the awkward moment, Lopez praised Affleck for his involvement in the film. “If it wasn’t for Ben, the move wouldn’t have gotten made,” she explained. “And I will always give him that credit.”

Regarding her and Affleck’s split, Lopez said, “And yeah, things happen, you have to keep going.”

Lopez further said the film helped her navigate through her personal life woes. “It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives,” she added. “Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.”

She then added that she took some time off after filming the movie to focus on her personal life. “I’m really excited for everyboyd ot see this film,” she added. “It’s a beautiful film about love.”

Jennifer Lopez Recently Said Her Divorce From Ben Affleck ‘Changed’ Her

While appearing on CBS News Sunday last month, Jennifer Lopez reflected on the high-profile split with Ben Affleck, declaring it was “the best thing” that ever happened to her.

“Because it changed me,” Lopez said about the divorce. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker further shared that working on her film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, while dealing with her personal life woes was “really tough.”

“Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy,” she recalled. “And then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, oh, you know, ‘How do I reconcile this?’”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021. The couple was previously engaged in the early 2000s before parting ways. Lopez filed for divorce in mid-2024, and the divorce was finalized in early 2025.