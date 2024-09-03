Ben Affleck ‘Focused on the Positives’ Following Jennifer Lopez Divorce

At one point, famed actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the poster children for a second chance at failed relationships. After being one of the top celeb partnerships of the early 2000s, the couple reunited and got married in 2022.

But less than three years into the marriage, things went sour. And after months of speculation Lopez officially filed for divorce in August.

Ben Affleck Keeping Positive Outlook Following Divorce

However, despite an untimely split between the pair, one source says that Affleck is keeping a positive outlook on things. The source told PEOPLE that he is “doing well” and “slowly moving into his new home.”

“He’s where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves,” the source said. “He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives.”

Lopez Having Difficult Time Handling Split

Lopez is no stranger to breakups. In fact, prior to getting back with Affleck, Lopez broke it off with her former fiancee, Alex Rodriguez.

However, despite her veteran experience with breakups, a source says that Lopez is not handling the divorce as well as Ben is.

“She tried so hard to make things work and it didn’t matter to Ben,” The source said.

“She’s surrounded by family, friends, and her kids. She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.”