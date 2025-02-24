jennifer-lopez-and-ben-affleck-are-now-officially-divorced

It’s official — less than six months after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, she and Ben Affleck have been declared single.

TMZ reported that the couple was officially declared single on Feb. 21. When they got married in 2022, the couple did not have a prenup.

They spent the past five months sorting out community property and money from their projects during the marriage. They finally reached an agreement on the $60 million Beverly Hills property they purchased together.

In her divorce documents, Jennifer Lopez declared that she and Ben Affleck separated on April 26, 2024. Gossip about the marriage began shortly after Lopez stepped out for the 2024 Met Gala alone.

From there, the couple seemingly hinted there was trouble in paradise. Affleck had moved his belongings out of their home while Lopez was on a solo vacation in Italy. He then didn’t show up to Lopez’s 55th birthday celebration.

Ben Affleck Is ‘Casually Dating’ Following His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Just as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were declared legally single, a source says the actor is now “casually dating.”

The insider revealed to People that while he’s back to dating, Affleck is more concerned about his career. “[He is] very focused on work,” the source stated. “if he’s not filming, he spends long days at his office.”

The insider further pointed out that he is spending “a lot of time” with his and Jennifer Garner’s children, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12.

“They are very close,” the source pointed out.