Jennifer Garner’s On-Set Style Features Her Go-To Hair Brand For Healthy, Voluminous Results

Jennifer Garner is one of the lucky few who are just naturally gorgeous. Plus, she’s as poised and elegant as they come. I mean, she can even rock overalls, a ponytail, and glasses and still look camera-ready. Whether she’s whipping up leftover chicken soup on her pretend cooking show, getting in a killer workout, or running errands in comfy pants like the rest of us, her radiance, joy, and beauty shine through.

But, even celebrities need a little help in the beauty department sometimes. And, while, yes, the 13 Going On 30 star does have a team of beauty experts available most of the time, even at her most “made-up” she still looks approachable and natural.

In a recent Instagram post, Garner shared with fans her beauty routine while on the set of The Last Thing He Told Me. Although she did have the help of a hair stylist, Garner sung the praises of Virtue Labs, a science-backed, women-led, biotech hair care brand that she has touted many times before.

“They’ve got their work cut out for them this morning,” Garner says as she runs her fingers through her wet hair.

She states that she washed and conditioned her hair using VIRTUE Full Shampoo and Conditioner. Both of these products help repair and strengthen the hair strands. The “Full” line targets fine hair, adding volume and plumping each strand.

Next she states, “Watch the magicians do their magic,” as she holds up the VIRTUE 6-in-1 Styler. Applied to the hair before styling, the lightweight cream helps repair split ends, increases color vibrancy, and increases hair thickness. I mean, is there anything it doesn’t do? Oh yeah, it also adds softness, shine, and protection from heating tools!

Next up, before blow drying, VIRTURE Frizz Block Smoothing Spray is applied to the hair. You shake it first to activate the product and then spray it on damp hair. This mist rids the hair of frizz and is even made for super-humid conditions. (Hello, summer!) It’s heat activated and lasts for up to 72 hours.

After styling, Garner’s “favorite product- bar none,” is applied. The “hero product” of the brand, VIRTUE Healing Oil, adds another layer of shine and protection. The Healing Oil is formulated with Vitamin E, Tahitian Gardenia Flower Extract, and Kalahari Melon Seed Oil. The unique blend of oils and Alpha Keratin 60ku hydrates, protects, and repairs every hair type.

Once done, Garner’s hair looks amazingly soft, voluminous, and healthy. “What a difference a little Virtue makes,” Garner states. And, as if she couldn’t be more relatable, she then messes with her bangs and cries, “Bangs, why, bangs? The struggle!”

While we could all use a Mary in our lives to get us ready for the day at 6 am, with Virtue Labs, your morning routine just got that much better.

Suitable for all hair types, including color-treated, VIRTUE products feature their proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku which mimics what our actual hair is made of. This powerful protein is easily recognized by the body, being used to repair and restore strands exactly where it’s needed.

Plus, all VIRTUE products are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic colors, and dyes, as well as being cruelty-free.

