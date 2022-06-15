Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes Spotted In The Comfy But Polished Pant Trend I Plan To Live In This Summer

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

I live in the Midsouth, but you’d never be able to tell in the summer. From June through September, my hometown feels more like, say, an Ecuadorian village or, maybe, the inner circle of hell. Simply put, summers are hot—unbearably so.

In the sticky, swampy Mississippi Delta heat, clothing becomes Public Enemy Number One. While that’s fine if you can lounge by the pool all day, I don’t have that luxury. And so far, it’s still socially unacceptable to walk around in my skivvies.

Indeed, it’s near impossible to find anything comfortable to wear when you sweat seconds after stepping outside. However, I’ve taken some inspiration from the latest celeb fashion trend to find a comfortable and stylish solution to my dilemma.

Keep It Casual With Linen

The name of the cool clothes game? Linen. Linen is a natural fiber, like cotton, with a featherlight feel and airy breathability. But Panama Jack isn’t the only one who gets to enjoy this summer staple, people!

Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes were recently spotted in a pair of laid-back linen trousers, and they’re privy to a secret some of us may not know.

Unlike cotton, linen’s fibers are hollow, which makes them more lightweight. Paired with the loose weave often used in linen fabric, this makes linen a far cooler option for warm summer days.

It isn’t just the hollow fibers that make linen so light. Often, linen clothing is designed to be loose and flowy. This allows for ample airflow (read: a less sweaty tush) as you move throughout the day.

But don’t let linen’s paper-thin appearance fool you. The lightweight fabric is 30% stronger than cotton, making it a more durable (read: cost-effective) fabric, too. Linen clothing might look delicate and flimsy, but they’re actually very hardwearing.

Shop The Look

Channel your inner vacation self no matter the situation. While feeling like sweatpants, you’ll look effortlessly chic and put-together in linen pants. From wide-legged to patterned designs, there is a style and silhouette of linen pants for every taste and occasion.

The midrise, smocked waist on these breezy bottoms keep you comfy all day long. Pair with a slouchy sweater and shades like Garner, or lean into the summer vibes with a flowy tank.

And because life doesn’t stop just because the weather gets hot, a pair of dressy linen slacks are a must. Everlane’s Way-High Drape Pant features polished pleats and belt loops for a look that can go from brunch to the boardroom effortlessly.

Design’s India Linen Pants feature a sleek, straight-leg silhouette. The narrower leg streamlines this look while still keeping you cool as a cucumber. Stick with classic black, or try a light summer color like white, olive, or taupe.

If you’re looking for the ultimate lounge pants, these high-waisted palazzos definitely fits the bill. And because they come in a whopping 31 color and style options, you’ll never get tired of them.

Don’t suffer through another miserable, sweaty summer again. Linen can be dressed up or down as much as you’d like, keeping you feeling chic, breezy, and cool on even the hottest summer days.

More From Suggest