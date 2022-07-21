How Jennifer Garner Spent The Weekend While Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Got Married

All eyes are on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as the couple celebrates their recent Vegas wedding. However, some are wondering how Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is handling the news. How did the actress spend her ex’s wedding weekend?

Lopez And Affleck Get Hitched In Vegas Ceremony

News of Lopez and Affleck’s marriage leaked quickly, due to the pop star filing documents to legally change her last name to “Affleck.” Shortly after the news hit social media, Lopez confirmed the marriage, sharing photos, videos, and a personal account of the day with her fans.

“We did it,” she wrote. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.” She and Affleck were first romantically linked in 2002. They got engaged that same year, but the wedding was pushed back, and then called off.

After J.Lo’s 2021 breakup with Alex Rodriguez, the couple reconnected, announcing their engagement in April of 2022. While many are happy Lopez and Affleck finally made it down the aisle, others are curious about Garner’s feelings.

Where Was Garner?

Clearly, the actress knew about the Vegas celebration beforehand, as she and Affleck’s three children—Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 20—were there for the wedding. Lopez’s children, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, were also in attendance.

While her ex was getting hitched, Garner took a vacation. The actress headed to Lake Tahoe to enjoy the beautiful area, parasailing over the lake and biking. Garner shared plenty of photos with fans on her Instagram stories.

Garner, Affleck, And J.Lo ‘Know How Lucky They Are’ To Be So Friendly

Some are curious about Garner’s relationship with Affleck and Lopez, but sources say everything is fine between the trio. “She just wants what’s best for the kids and for things to be seamless and unproblematic,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “She wants everyone to be happy and healthy and her kids are always the priority.”

According to another source, Garner has even spent time with Lopez’s daughter, inviting her to her home to show off her garden. “[Garner] is very hands-on and loves to plant plants and garden, which are things that Emme enjoys too,” the source explained. “They have formed a unique bond, just as JLo has with Ben and Jennifer’s kids. It is awesome and they all know how lucky they are to be able to have this.” Some have predicted drama between Garner, her ex, and his new wife, but it looks like the families are committed to keeping things amicable.

