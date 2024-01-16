Jennifer Coolidge Thanks ‘All the Evil Gays’ in Emmy Acceptance Speech

Jennifer Coolidge — the Emmy Award winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — expressed her gratitude to various individuals during her acceptance speech. This included producers Mike White, Dave Bernad, and Mike Kamine.

However, she reserved a special mention for what she humorously referred to as “the evil gays.”

“I wanna thank all the evil gays!!!”



—Jennifer Coolidge winning her second Emmy for The White Lotus lol pic.twitter.com/D6CqNEIZiK — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

In her speech at the Emmys, Coolidge playfully thanked “all the evil gays,” prompting the audience to applaud. This gesture was a nod to her iconic scene in season two of The White Lotus, where her character, Tanya McQuaid, finds herself on a yacht with her newfound gay friends, realizing something sinister is afoot.

The scene, which gained viral attention last year, featured Tanya imploring the yacht’s captain, “Please, these gays, they’re trying to murder me!” The captain’s response, “We’re all gay here,” became a memorable moment.

Jennifer Coolidge’s ‘Emmys’ Acceptance Speech Goes Viral

In closing her speech, she addressed her fans, regardless of their sexual orientation, sharing a personal message of encouragement: “I had a little dream in my little town, and everyone said it was impractical and far-fetched, but it did happen after all. So, don’t give up on your dream.”

Coolidge also touched on her character Tanya’s fate, hinting at White’s confirmation that Tanya is “definitely dead” in The White Lotus.