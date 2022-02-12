The Surprising Place Jennifer Coolidge Adopted Her Dog

Jennifer Coolidge is having an excellent decade. The White Lotus star is finally getting some recognition. Did you know she’s an animal lover? Here’s where she got one of her doggies from.

Animal Advocacy

For years now, Coolidge has been an advocate for animals. She helped celebrate the 150th anniversary of the ASPCA in 2016 and has endorsed numerous animal rescues. It’s only fitting that she starred in the classic mockumentary Best in Show.

370100 03: Jane Lynch as Christy Cummings, left, and Jennifer Coolidge as Sherri Ann Ward with “Rhapsody In White” star in Castle Rock Entertainment’s film, “Best In Show.” (Photo by Doane Gregory/Online USA)

Her Last Few Dogs

One of her dogs was rescued right off the street. She told the ASPCA that she saw a sweet dog tied to a tree in Hollywood. “A man standing nearby mentioned the dog was without a home and I instinctually felt this moment was supposed to happen and she was supposed to come home with me. I named her Dilly.”

Another of her dogs, Monkey, was adopted after she did a dog segment attempting to get her adopted. “Even though the little black dog was incredibly charming, she didn’t get any takers. I called the show the next day and asked if anyone had shown interest in her. When they responded, “No, and she also has a cold now,” I knew I wanted to be that little girl’s mom.” She even slept in the same bed with the animals.

Meet Chewy

Coolidge is currently the proud mother of one dog, Chewy. It’s short for Chewbacca. She’s brought the rescue dog along for interviews, and it has quite the backstory. She told Us Weekly the dog was rescued from a meat factory in Korea. She adopted Chewy through The Animal Rescue Mission.

I’m supporting the #DogMeatFreeIndonesia campaign with @HSIGlobal in honor of my dogs Monkey and Chewy. Take action now!! https://t.co/OlklihCPDm pic.twitter.com/Zu8SWzzoJ9 — Jennifer Coolidge (@JENCOOLIDGE) May 26, 2018

The rescue helps animal lovers adopt and foster animals from rough backgrounds. Its mission is to “rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home animals while educating the public on how to provide a safer, happier world for animals.” Coolidge helped make Chewy’s life safer and happier.

In the same interview, Coolidge says “If I wasn’t an actor, I would want to be a billionaire that gave away money to people and animals that deserved it.” Animal rights are clearly a cause close to her heart. Surprisingly, she hasn’t posted any photos with Chewy. She did post a photo with a very big and, let’s say… excited dog back in 2019.

You can catch the Legally Blonde star in Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez, and she’ll be in a Super Bowl commercial this year. Here’s hoping Chewy makes an appearance too.

More News From Suggest

Barbra Streisand Treats Her Dogs Better Than Her Husband, James Brolin?

‘Pooch Perfect’ Condemned By PETA, Facing Viewer Complaints

Is Jane Lynch Married? What We Know About Her Love Life

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Her Based On Her Zodiac Sign

Stumped What To Get Her For V-Day? These Unique Gifts Are Sure To Impress