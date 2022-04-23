Jennifer Aniston Spotted In The Latest Sneaker To Be Taking Over Celeb Fashion

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

The resurgence of vintage-inspired fashion has shown no signs of slowing. A touch of nostalgia is quickly taking over the fashion world with oversized blazers, ’70s-inspired fur-trimmed coats, and the death of skinny jeans. And, the 2022 spring shoe trends are no exception.

As in the fall and winter of last year, platforms and bulkier soles continue to be the hottest footwear trends. Birkenstocks are set to make a strong comeback over the next couple of months, as Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande already rock them. Platform wedges, as seen on celebrities like Kate Middleton, will also be a favorite.

Yet, what appears to be the biggest spring footwear trend, and the one taking over celeb fashion, is retro-inspired sneakers. Countless celebrities from Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Garner have been spotted with retro dad-like kicks as their trusty go-to’s. And now, Jennifer Aniston is on the bandwagon.

Jennifer Aniston’s Must-Have Vintage Trainers

Jennifer Aniston is the queen of the laid-back girl style. So, it’s no surprise that any retro-esque sneakers would look effortless on her. Following the filming of Murder Mystery 2, Aniston boarded a plane in Hawaii and fans marveled at her causal ensemble–especially her ultra-cool New Balance trainers that made the look.

Aniston matched her comfortable beige and burgundy 327 New Balance trainers with a simple black t-shirt and navy blue pant combo. Orange tinted sunglasses and a beige bucket bag rounded out her casual, yet sophisticated style.

Unfortunately, the exact beige and burgundy pair Aniston wore isn’t available at the moment, but other trendy color combinations for the 327 New Balances may also catch your eye. Plus, New Balance has a number of stylish and comfortable sneakers perfect for any style and outfit. Here are our current faves.

(New Balance)

Jen was rocking the latest iteration of the retro-inspired New Balance 327. With plenty of fun color combos (we love the unique cow print pictured above), these causal sneakers pair perfectly with jeans, shorts, or a pair of slacks. (New Balance, $99.99)

(New Balance)

With a similar casual, retro aesthetic, the New Balance 574 V2 is a shoe with a lot of personality. Whether you like a classic combo of navy, white, and tan or are looking for a pop of color like the violet version above, there’s sure to be a style you’ll love. No wonder it’s so popular! (New Balance, $59.99 – $84.99)

(New Balance)

These New Balance 608 V5s are the classic casual trainers you’ll wear all summer long. That classic, no-frills design offers a supportive base for extra stability. (New Balance, $74.99)

(New Balance)

Whether running the trails or running errands, we love the uniquely bold athletic look of the Fresh Foam Roavs. As the name implies, this stylish sneaker is loaded with an ultra-cushioned, lightweight foam that feels like walking on a cloud. (New Balance, $69.99 – $84.99)

(New Balance)

We love all the styles available for the sleek FuelCore Nergize Sport V1. The bootie-style slip-on sneaker is perfect for everyday wear and has the supportive fit and extra cushioning New Balance excels at. (New Balance, $49.99 – $64.99)

