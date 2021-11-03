Jennifer Aniston Just Made A Major Reveal On Her Rarely Updated Social Account

Jennifer Aniston tends to keep a low profile online. For years the actress didn’t have a public social media account, telling the Los Angeles Times that one of her biggest concerns was the time and commitment it would take to manage.

So when the Friends star finally joined Instagram back in 2019, she practically broke the internet. In fact, she reached a whopping 1 million followers in just 45 minutes.

Now boasting over 38 million followers, Aniston only has 72 posts currently on her Insta profile. So when she does upload a new photo or video, you can bet it is a big deal.

Recently, Aniston uploaded a very exciting video to her Instagram. In the short clip, Jen excitingly opens a package with her adorable pup Lord Chesterfield alongside (plus a fun cameo of Clyde in the background). Inside the box was something we can all be excited about.

Jen’s Unboxing Video Has A Major Surprise

Reaching inside the package, Aniston pulls out a white bottle with black cap. She hugs the the bottle close while squealing, “So excited!” In the post description, we find out just what she is so excited about.

“It’s HERE. I’m so excited to reveal our second @lolavie product, the Perfecting Leave-In,” Aniston writes. “I can’t wait for you to try this… As always, it’s vegan + cruelty-free! More on stories. Thank you again for all the Lola Love.”

Earlier this fall, Aniston announced her new haircare line, LolaVie. “[Aniston’s] vision is to combine the best of science and nature,” the LolaVie website reads. “With this brand, she wants to prove that you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other.”

Understandably, we were all excited for the chance to get Jennifer Aniston-level hair. But the initial release featured only one product: a glossing detangler.

The detangler’s formula contains a superfruit complex and lemon extract. It has no silicones, parabens, or gluten.

Best of all, it’s 100% vegan. Still, a one-product line left us (and our tresses) wanting more.

LolaVie anticipated an antsy audience, too. “We are very intentional by producing one product at a time,” the website reads. “We want to make sure we get our formulations right. Being thoughtful in the products we create takes time.”

So, we had to patiently wait for the rest of LolaVie to reveal itself. Luckily, we only had to wait for a little over a month for the newest addition.

All About The Perfecting Leave-In

The second product in LolaVie’s line is a leave-in conditioner with bamboo extract and Rose of Jericho. Chia seeds help repair existing damage and prevent future breakage.

LolaVie’s leave-in product is suitable for all hair types and is color-safe. A bamboo blend also helps lock in styles for all-day wear.

In a follow-up video, Aniston demonstrates the “LolaVie 2-Step.” First, she applies the detangler on wet hair. Then, she uses a quarter-sized dollop of the conditioner before blow-drying. Insta-worthy layers are optional.

Style Your Hair Sustainably

In addition to its high-quality ingredients, LolaVie also prides itself on its ethics. LolaVie uses recyclable packaging. It fortifies its products with bamboo essence instead of deionized water.

LolaVie is also a Leaping Bunny-certified company. That means the brand does not act as a party to any kind of animal testing. LolaVie requires its suppliers to be cruelty-free as well.

LolaVie “creates products that are effective, smart, and unfussy,” the website reads. “Ones that solve real problems without the fluff.”



So, sure—we might not ever get to be Jennifer Aniston. But with LolaVie, we can have hair as healthy and nourished as hers, which is a pretty close second.