Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Bring ‘Friends’ Vibes Back in Viral Super Bowl Ad

Friends fans rejoice because Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer just had a mini-reunion. The two actors are starring in a viral Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats.

In the commercial, Aniston is on a studio lot. Her assistant gives her the order from Uber Eats that she ordered, saying, “I didn’t know you can get all this stuff on Uber Eats. I gotta remember that.”

Aniston responded, “Well, you know what they say: In order to remember something, you got to forget something else. Make a little room.”

Cue, Schwimmer walking up, “Jen! Hey!” However, Aniston has no clue who her former co-star is, having apparently traded her memories of Friends for Uber Eats delivery.

She said, “Have we met?” before asking Schwimmer, “Give me a hint.”

“Well, we worked together for ten years,” Schwimmer responded, clearly puzzled. Aniston lied that she remembered him, but Schwimmer said, “You still don’t know, do you?”

Aniston replied, “Like I’d forget ten years of my life.”

“I hate this town,” Schwimmer said. The commercial also highlights Victoria and David Beckham’s having memory issues over Victoria’s time in the Spice Girls and Jelly Roll forgetting he has face tattoos.

‘Friends’ Fans Celebrate Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

Fans loved the reunion. One person commented, “Am i the one one that thinks it would have made it 10x more hilarious if shes said ‘like i could forget we were on a break’ instead of like id forget 10 years of my life” referencing a callback from the show.

Another wrote, “The David Schwimmer Jennifer Aniston ad is all I’ll be watching this Super Bowl.” Yet another commented, “It’s always heartwarming when any of the Friends cast reunite.”

Aniston and Schwimmer’s reunion follows comments by the cast they wouldn’t reunite again as a group. after Friends: The Reunion.

“They would have to unravel all of those good things in order for there to be stories.”

Courtney Cox told NME. “Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we’re ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this. Like, we’re not going to do this [again] in 15 more years.”

Of course, the special was filmed prior to the passing of castmate Matthew Perry in late 2023. Perry’s castmates felt devastated by his passing, releasing the following statement, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates — we are a family,” their statement reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

It’s good to see Aniston and Schwimmer channel some of their sitcom magic under happier circumstances.