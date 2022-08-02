Jenna Bush Hager Has Exciting Career News Outside Of ‘Today’ Gig

Jenna Bush Hager is a staple of the TODAY family, but the morning show host has just announced an exciting new project! Hager and her production company are about to bring a true crime story to the small screen.

Hager’s Exciting New Television Project

Hager is pairing up with Universal International Studios to adapt The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century, a true crime book written by Kirk Wallace Johnson.

The book tells the true story of a student musician who stole hundreds of bird skins—some over 100 years old—from the Tring Museum, an outpost of the British Museum of Natural History.

The Feather Thief was named an Amazon Best Book of 2018 and was shortlisted for The Gold Dagger Award, Edgar Award, and the Carnegie Medal. It’s been translated into a dozen languages.

“The Feather Thief has been a favorite book of mine since its release in 2018,” Hager said in a statement about her company’s acquisition of the book. “Kirk Wallace Johnson is a talented storyteller, and to work with him to adapt this wildly brilliant book for the screen is a dream.”

Hager’s Production Company ‘Will Expand These Author’s Voices To New Audiences’

Hager first announced her new role as producer in February on the TODAY show. The production company will work to turn some of Hager’s favorite books into shows and movies. “What makes me most excited is that I love all these authors, so I want as many audiences as possible to get to see their work,” Hager explained while appearing on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“Sometimes they just need someone to shine a light on their beautiful work, and that’s what you’re doing,” co-host Hoda Kotb noted. “This company is built on a rock-solid foundation. You’re gonna be amazing.”

“I am excited and thrilled with this natural extension of Read with Jenna’s mission to highlight debut and diverse authors,” Hager said in a press release, referring to her popular book club. “This new partnership will expand these authors’ voices to new audiences, and for that, I am grateful.”

Fans can’t wait to see how Hager and her production company bring this story to the small screen, and are excited for the morning show host to branch out into new areas of the entertainment industry.

