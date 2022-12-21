Jenna Bush Hager’s Daughter Makes Hilarious Appearance On ‘Today’ And Drops Some ‘Truth Bombs’

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb just welcomed a very special guest to their segment of the Today show: Hager’s daughter Mila! The adorable 9-year-old asked Kotb a few questions and revealed a few secrets about her mom.

Hager’s Adorable 9-Year-Old Daughter Drops By ‘Today’ Show

Hager and Kotb welcomed Mila into the studio, where she shared how “fun” it is to be out of school for the holiday break and that her family is planning on adopting a kitten—something Mila has been dreaming about “since [she] was 2.”

Hager then shared a sweet question her daughter had asked her: “Mila goes, ‘Is Hoda your best friend?’ And I said, ‘She’s one of my best friends.’” She then asked Mila, “How could you tell?” Mila replied, “Because you guys are always together.”

Mila Reveals Some ‘Truth Bombs’ About Hager

The conversation soon turned to secrets about Hager. When Kotb shared that her favorite thing about Hager is “when she’s laughing so hard she can’t catch her breath,” the 9-year-old jumped in with, “Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants! And you changed your pajamas!”

The studio erupted into laughter while Hager sarcastically said, “Thank you, Mila. Thank you so much.” She then tried to get Mila off-camera before she dropped another “truth bomb,” but Kotb had a few more questions.

“Just give me one little [truth bomb],” Kotb said. “One tiny one.” Mila thought for a moment, then said, “She never wears underwear.” As everyone, on and off camera, cracked up, Mila said, “She’s not wearing it right now! I saw her change!”

Hager And Kotb Agree Mila Is ‘A Great Kid’

Hager put her head in her hands as Kotb laughed along with Mila. Then, she ushered her daughter off camera. As both co-anchors tried to compose themselves, Kotb said, “You and her are very similar because you both are just exactly who you are.”

Hager replied, “She sort of reminds me of you, too, in that you drop a bomb here or there!” Both of them agreed that Mila was “a great kid” before moving on to their next topic. Mila might have embarrassed her mom a little bit, but viewers loved seeing the 9-year-old crack Kotb and Hager up onscreen.

