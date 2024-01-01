Jelly Roll, LL Cool J Ring in 2024 Together on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Jelly Roll and LL Cool J spent the first moments of the new year in a warm embrace after helping Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora bid farewell to 2023.

The hip-hop legend and country star were added to the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve lineup last minute. They joined other performers such as Green Day, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, and Sabrina Carpenter.

LL had his wife of nearly 29 years, Simone Smith, to kiss at midnight. Jelly Roll had his wife, Bunnie XO, by his side, as well. But the two decided to come together for a hug once the ball dropped. And social media can’t stop talking about it.

Awwww.

Jelly Roll & LL Cool J just hugged each other at midnight, as the ball dropped. 😂



I just luv the bro love, so much. ❤️ — 🍸ⓁⒶⓃⒺ🍸 (@lanechanged) January 1, 2024

“Awwww. Jelly Roll & LL Cool J just hugged each other at midnight, as the ball dropped, ” one person wrote at 12:01 NY time. ” I just luv the bro love, so much.”

“Jelly Roll and LL Cool J bringing in 2024 together is something we all needed to see in our lives,” another fan shared.

Music Lovers Stunned to See LL Cool J, Jelly Roll Share a Stage

Some viewers thought the moment was hilariously “awkward,” which made them love it more. Others were surprised to see two singers from completely different eras and genres performing on the same stage.

If you had told a Hip-Hop fan 15 years ago that LL Cool J and Jelly Roll would be together on stage wishing in the new year, they would have asked for whatever rock you were smoking. — Bigro1 (@BigroGaming) January 1, 2024

However, the two aren’t actually a strange pairing. While Jelly Roll does technically record as a country music artist, he’s notorious for blending rap and hip-hop into his songs. As The New York Times shared, some of his biggest influences are rapper Three 6 Mafia and UGK. Since LL is considered one of the first “new-school rappers,” he probably serves as one of Jelly’s idols as well.