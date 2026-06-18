jelly-roll-hospitalized

Rapper-turned-country-singer Jelly Roll revealed he was recently hospitalized while on tour with Post Malone.

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“So, I went to the hospital last night in Charlotte, North Carolina,” the 41-year-old “Halfway to Hell” singer said in a June 11 TikTok video, giving a hat tip to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. “Shout out to that whole hospital. They literally got me on my feet for the show.”

“I was puffy-faced,” Jelly, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, recalled. He added that doctors gave him “a bunch of steroids” for a severe sinus infection.

The “Son of a Sinner” artist explained that the health issue forced him to miss a portion of a show for the first time since joining Post Malone on tour. Jelly, who usually comes back on stage later in the night to sing “Losers” with his fellow rapper-turned-country-star, was unable to that evening.

Post Malone checked in on Jelly Roll after learning he was unwell.

“The next night, he sends me a big flower bouquet,” Jelly Roll recalled.

He then revealed the heartfelt message his fellow wordsmith left for him, reading a note from Malone which read, “Get well soon, Mofo! Love Ya.”

Really makes you think.

“I love you Post, when I say on stage every night that Post Malone is the nicest human in the world. I’m not making that up,” a moved Jelly Roll added. “[Post Malone is] the most normal dude in the world. Like I love you, Post.”

Jelly Roll Recently Filed For Divorce

Of course, Jelly’s regaling tale of getting hospitalized comes on the heels of a high-profile divorce from his wife of ten years, podcaster Bunnie Xo.

The former couple reportedly called it quits last month, with Jelly filing for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee. A source close to the pair told TMZ the split was mutual and a “private family matter.”

Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Amidst the drama, Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann, took to her Instagram stories to complain about the public’s fascination with her father’s high-profile divorce… seemingly forgetting the years they spent showcasing the relationship in the public eye.

“Oh & one more thing I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private matter. It’s fkn crazy,” the 18-year-old wrote on Tuesday. “Go on somewhere, y’all. Worry bout your house – not mine. I’m not speaking on it – yet.”