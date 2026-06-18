Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Eldest Child North Performs Solo at Music Festival

Days before her 13th birthday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child, North, performed solo at a music festival for the first time.

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North took the stage at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 music festival in Illinois on June 11.

Both Kardashian and West posted footage of the performance.

“Stage 3… North West,” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram Stories. She also shared a photo of backstage passes featuring her daughter’s face.

The reality TV queen also reshared videos of North’s performance. The now-teenager stepped out wearing an all-black Balenciaga ensemble with spiky jewelry, black boots, and large matching sunglasses.

Meanwhile, West showed his support by sharing a clip of North’s performance of their 2024 collaboration, “TALKING.” The track was for his album Vultures 1.

The performance also occurred one month after North released her debut EP, N0rth4Evr. She previously performed onstage with her famous father at his SoFi Stadium concert. The father-daughter duo performed “TALKING” and “Piercing on My Hand.”

Kim Celebrates North’s 13th Birthday

On Monday, Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate her eldest daughter’s 13th birthday.

“Happy Birthday my Northiiiiiieeeeeeeee (Uzi voice!!!),” she wrote in her tribute. “I can’t believe you are officially a teenager!!!!! There’s no one like you my baby girl!”

The Kardashians star further shared, “I love being your mom and watching you grow. I love you to the aliens galaxies you would speak of as a kid and beyond.”

Kim also shared a series of photos featuring North.

North’s grandma, Kris Jenner, also took to Instagram with a special tribute.

“Happy Birthday my amazing North! You are beautiful, brilliant, creative, funny, and smart,” Jenner wrote. “And you have such a love for life and everything it has to offer.”

Jenner then wrote, “I love watching you grow, and seeing you find your own path and passions has been such a joy, and I am so proud of the incredible young lady you are. Keep dreaming big and shining bright… I am so proud of you!! We all love you so much!! Lovey xo.”