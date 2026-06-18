Another ‘Big Bang Theory’ Baby Is on the Way

A former Big Bang Theory star recently took to social media with some big bang news of her own (yes, we went there)… she’s pregnant.

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Kaley Cuoco, who played the fan-favourite Penny on The Big Bang Theory, is expecting her second child with her partner, Task star Tom Pelphrey.

The couple took to Instagram last week to reveal the big baby news, kicking off the adorable photo dump, posing with their 3-year-old daughter, Matilda. The trio posed in front of a giant, rainbow sprinkle-covered cake with the words “It’s a….”. A bit was missing, revealing a pink interior… and giving a gender reveal.

According to our calculations, pink means the new baby is a girl!

The 40-year-old also added a slew of mirror selfies showing off her baby bump, as well as plenty of snaps from throughout her pregnancy… including one of her lovable pooch using her belly as a pillow.

“💖 completing our little family , what a dream come true ! 💖 ,” Cuoco wrote alongside the series of shots. “This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways , but wow we are so grateful for this moment!!”

‘Big Bang Theory’ alum Kaley Cuoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, in 2025. (Photo by Bryan Derballa/Getty Images for IMDb)

The Flight Attendant actress then mentioned the closing image… an ultrasound of the upcoming baby, giving the camera a signature gesture…

“Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life 🎀 and yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!🤦🏼‍♀️😆,” she added.

‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Stars Congratulate Kaley Cuoco on Her Upcoming Baby

Of course, Big Bang Theory stars and high-profile pals alike took to the comments to gush over Cuoco’s upcoming baby.

“Aww, congratulations, Kaley!!!” BBT co-star Simon Helberg wrote. “Absolutely over the moon for you all!! Love you!” BBT alum Melissa Rauch chimed in.

“Check you out! 💖,” BBT recurring actor and nerd king Will Wheaton added. “Congratulations, Kaley!!!” BBT alum and star of the upcoming spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Kevin Sussman, exclaimed.

Even sitcom royalty weighed in on the upcoming baby, with Friends legend Jennifer Aniston writing, “❤️❤️ Yay!!”

Meanwhile, Cuoco has another project just getting off the ground. She just launched Oh Norman!, a “healthy AF” pet products line.