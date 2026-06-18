Jason Momoa Backs out of High-Profile Video Game Movie

Jason Momoa has exited the upcoming film adaptation of the hit video game franchise Helldivers, marking a significant casting change for one of Sony Pictures’ most anticipated video game projects.

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According to Deadline, Momoa is no longer attached to star in the science-fiction action film. One which director Justin Lin is developing for Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. The reason for the actor’s departure has not been disclosed.

Despite the change, the project remains in active development, and Sony has begun searching for a new lead actor.

Sony announced the adaptation following the massive success of the Helldivers video game franchise. Particularly, Helldivers 2, which became one of the gaming industry’s biggest hits. The movie is currently scheduled for theatrical release on Nov. 10, 2027.

‘Helldivers’ Movie Still In Development

Lin, best known for directing several films in the Fast & Furious franchise, remains attached to direct the project. Screenwriter Gary Dauberman, whose credits include the It and Annabelle films, wrote the script. Sony and PlayStation Productions have not announced any additional casting decisions following Momoa’s departure.

Momoa joined the project earlier this year, bringing considerable (but mostly unwelcome) star power to the adaptation. The actor has become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable action stars through roles in Aquaman, Dune, Fast X, and several other major franchise productions.

The Helldivers games center on elite soldiers who fight alien threats while defending Super Earth. The franchise combines large-scale combat, dark humor, and satirical themes — elements that filmmakers have said they hope to bring to the big screen.

I, for one, can’t wait to see how they adapt my favourite mechanic into the movie: being out of ammo all the damn time. If this movie also commits the theatrical sin of guns with unlimited ammo, I’ll immediately stop watching.

For now, the future of Helldivers remains unchanged despite the loss of its original star. Production plans continue to move forward, and studio executives are expected to focus on finding a replacement capable of leading the ambitious adaptation.