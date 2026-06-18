‘Reading Rainbow’ Host Reveals Autism Diagnosis

Reading Rainbow host Mychal Threets recently announced he has been diagnosed with autism.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with NBC Bay Area, the former librarian opened up about the diagnosis.

“I’m autistic and I ADHD,” he explained. “So it’s cool to be a librarian who looks a little bit silly, who has a big giant afro, who’s covered in book tattoos, who wears cardigans and often times silly shirts.”

Reflecting on his childhood, Threets said he had noticeable autism symptoms.

“I would often flap my arms like a butterfly, which of course is very fun to say now, but as a kid it felt different,” he recalled. “A lot of struggles between hot and cold. I would offer wear hoodies no matter what, even 100-degree weather, just because it made me feel comfortable. It was important for me just kind of acknowledge the child that I was.”

He further shared, “I think now identifying that is I’m able to tell library kids, I’m autistic and I have ADHD, and it’s really cool to see them raise their hand … and they’ll raise their hands. They’re like, ‘I’m that too.'”

Threets, who recently released his first book, I’m So Happy You’re Here: a Celebration of Library Joy, also spoke about the importance of accepting every child.

“Just seeing who I am as a person learning more about me learning to love myself,” he said. “And also trying to row trying to trying to encourage library kids that they are who they are and that’s a wonderful thing.”

Threets Will Return to Host 24 New Episodes of ‘Reading Rainbow’

Meanwhile, Threets is preparing to return to Reading Rainbow! He will be hosting 24 new episodes of the classic kids’ show.

He took to Instagram to share the exciting news by declaring, “READING RAINBOW.”

Threets previously opened up about being selected as the show’s host.

“It felt so strange having those early conversations. I thought it was all just a figment of my imagination,” he said. “To now go from watching the show to being the host, it’s so amazing. It’s so rewarding.”

He also said, “A lot of it is paying homage to everything that LeVar Burton created originally.”