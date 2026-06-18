President Trump’s Ex Daughter-In-Law Shares Health Update Amidst Cancer Battle

Weeks after she announced her cancer diagnosis, President Trump’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa, shared a new health update.

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In her most recent Instagram post, Vanessa disclosed details about her cancer treatment so far.

“Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery,” she wrote. “And I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward.”

She also stated, “Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment.”

“Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle,” Vanessa added.

In late May, Vanessa announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was working closely with her medical team for a treatment plan.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” she stated. “Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express.”

Vanessa then “kindly asked” for privacy while she focuses on health and recovery.

Vanessa Is Receiving Support and Love From Boyfriend Tiger Woods

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Vanessa is receiving support and love from her boyfriend, Tiger Woods.

“Their regular communication has helped both cope with these major issues and interruptions in their busy lives,” the source shared. “Even though Vanessa has her children and close friends, she and Tiger have a solid emotional connection. This helps both of them.”

A fellow insider also stated, “They talk and share their lives as they have been doing for the entire time they have been together.”

The couple has been dating for more than a year and has continuously supported each other through various health obstacles. While Vanessa is battling cancer, Tiger is resuming his life following a 6-week treatment after his DUI arrest.

“Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,” a source shared amid the golfer’s health woes. “[She] is eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals — which they both dislike intensely.”

Vanessa shares five children with her ex, Donald Trump Jr. The former couple was married from 2005 to 2018. The president’s eldest son recently married Florida socialite Bettina Anderson. He was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom he started dating shortly after his divorce from Vanessa.

Meanwhile, Tiger has two children from his marriage to Elin Nordgren. They were married from 2004 to 2010.