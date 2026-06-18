Chick-fil-A Isn’t America’s Favorite Fast-Food Place Anymore

Chick-fil-A fans… brace yourself for a revelation certain to rock you to your core: your beloved fried chicken sandwich joint has been unceremoniously knocked from its throne.

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Indeed, the chicken has flown the coop… for a different sort of sandwich, no less. According to Fox News, citing the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Chick-fil-A has fallen to second place after ranking number one last year.

So, which fast-food joint had the audacity to dethrone the famously wholesome Chick-fil-A? Get ready to clutch your pearls…

It’s Jersey Mike’s.

Yes, the city-slicker-themed sub shop secured first place with an ACSI score of 84 out of 100, just nudging past Chick-fil-A’s 83. That’s right, a sub shop just put your favorite chicken sandwich chain in its place. The horror…

Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images

This isn’t just any old shake-up, folks. It’s the first time in over a decade that a new chain has dared to claim the top spot in the ACSI’s quick-service restaurant category. According to Fox News, the verdict, delivered this Tuesday, was based on a survey of 16,464 customers. So yes, this is very real and very serious.

How Jersey Mike’s Dethroned Chick-fil-A

And just to twist the knife a little deeper for Chick-fil-A stans, the ACSI report hailed Jersey Mike’s as “a new leader among QSRs.” It’s the first time in over ten years that a new contender has snatched the crown in the quick-service restaurant category. The report gives Jersey Mike’s a pat on the back for keeping customers happy while also popping up on every street corner.

“Jersey Mike’s ACSI success is consistent with their business performance, including rapid unit growth, strong customer demand, and a model designed around throughput and off-premise convenience from high digital pickup usage,” the study pointed out as Chick-fil-A lovers’ eyes filled with salty tears.

Trailing behind Chick-fil-A were Jimmy John’s and Panda Express, tied for third with scores of 81. Meanwhile, Burger King, Culver’s, Dunkin’, Little Caesars, and Panera Bread all sat comfortably in the middle with a score of 78. Dairy Queen and McDonald’s scraped by with a score of 72.

A Chick-fil-A meal. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As the dust settles, a nation is left to ponder its identity now that the Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has been dethroned by a fast food chain based in New Jersey. Perhaps next year will see a return to form, with our beloved fried chicken sandwiches reclaiming their rightful spot on top.

Until then, all we can do, fellow wholesome chicken lovers… is persevere.