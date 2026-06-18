A ‘The Challenge’ Legend Addresses Claim That He Recently Died

Not the kind of news he was expecting, longtime The Challenge star CT Tambuello addressed the claim that he recently died.

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In his latest Instagram post, the reality TV star shared a photo of himself that reads “CT Tambuello passed away today (1980-2025).”

“… Getting sent articles of me being dead is f*cking wild,” he wrote in the post’s caption. He also used the hashtags #haterslaststand, #stayprayedup, and #mmhm.

Tambuello also wrote in the comment section, “I’m alive and well,” with a wink, a middle finger, and a punch emoji. He also wrote, “Seriously, WTF!?” followed by a “FTR I don’t have a TikTok, Facebook, or Twitter… I will in a few days.”

Fans also took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post.

“Please don’t ever share something like this again,” one fan wrote. “Lol seriously my heart dropped 😳 happy you’re alive and kicking!!!”

Another fan declared, “Good grief, my heart just dropped out of my a–. Why would someone do that?”

Fellow The Challenge star Tony Raines further commented, “Word on the street is he’s indestructible.”

Tambuello posted the photo just hours after sharing a message about Men’s Mental Health Month.

“You’re not better off ‘Not Here,'” he wrote. “Just paying it forward like people have done for me. I’ve had more than too many remove themselves over the last few years. HMU.”

He then shared a video of himself with the words “Mmhm. No one really catches the signs. God does. You are not alone. Reach out.”

Tambuello Recently Settled His Difference With a Fellow ‘The Challenge’ Star

Earlier this month, Tambuello sat down with fellow The Challenge star Davis Mallory to discuss their past, including their notorious physical altercation during The Challenge: Inferno 3.

During the season, Tambuello unexpectedly punched Mallory, leading to his immediate disqualification and removal from the season.

Mallory shared a lengthy message about how he and Tambuello have finally made amends.

“For those curious – I had a really beautiful over 2 hour conversation last night with CT,” Mallory wrote. “And felt like a lot of healing was shared between both of us that was so God ordained”

He then added, “I just want you to know CT that I love you, I forgive you and I also apologize for any hurt I’ve caused you, I pray the best for you in your life and again I love you, brother.











