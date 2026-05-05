‘The Night Agent’ Canceled at Netflix (But the Story’s Not Quite Over Yet)

Fans of the popular Netflix series The Night Agent are in for some good news and bad news.

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The bad news: Netflix has cancelled the show, per Deadline.

The good news: The fourth season is currently filming, and presumably, the series will have a proper ending.

According to Deadline, discussions about the series potentially concluding with Season 4 have been circulating for the past few weeks. While The Night Agent had a strong debut, with its first season breaking into Netflix’s Most Popular English series list for three years, viewership has declined in Seasons 2 and 3.

(L-R) D.B. Woodside, Hong Chau, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola and Gabriel Basso attend the ‘The Night Agent’ Los Angeles special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sources told the outlet that Netflix’s data still showed solid fan interest in another chapter of Peter’s (Gabriel Basso) exploits, leading to the Season 4 renewal. Additionally, Netflix executives reportedly enjoyed Season 3 creatively, with some considering it the best in the series so far.

Why ‘The Night Agent’ is Set For a Solid Series Finale After Getting Canceled at Netflix

To secure a $31.6 million California tax credit, production studio Sony Pictures Television moved the show from New York to Los Angeles, with the condition that filming for the fourth season had to begin by May. With the decision to end the series made early, The Night Agent fans can rest assured that Season 4 was designed to be a proper finale.

“Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey,” creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan explained to Deadline. “I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”

Meanwhile, the final season of The Night Agent is set to feature a stacked cast. New series regulars joining Gabriel Basso include Titus Welliver (Bosch) as a special DOJ prosecutor, Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) as Peter’s new partner Dom, Li Jun Li (Sinners) as Dom’s wife, and Elizabeth Lail (You) as Peter’s ex-fiancée Zoe.

With so many new faces, it looks like Peter will have his hands full for one last mission.