Jealous Ohio Man Killed His Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend And Unborn Child: ‘You Better Not Touch Anyone Else’

A 33-year-old Ohio man, Nicole Cunigan, Jr., will spend at least multiple decades in prison for the 2024 murders of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Precious Taste, their unborn child, and a 16-year-old boy. Reportedly, Cunigan was blinded by jealousy over Taste dating other men.

According to a release issued by Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr., Cunigan was sentenced to 39 years to life in prison on Friday, August 29.

He was found guilty of all ten counts against him. These are four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and single counts of involuntary manslaughter, domestic violence, tampering with evidence, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Dayton Police Department officers responded to a Shaftsbury Road residence after receiving a shooting report. Upon arrival, they found that two people had been fatally shot.

The victims were identified as Precious Taste and 16-year-old Deante Johnson, a family friend. Taste’s 3-year-old twins were also found inside the residence, but were unharmed.

Autopsies determined that Taste and Deante had died of multiple gunshot wounds. Heartbreakingly, the autopsy revealed that Taste was 14 to 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Fatal Jealousy

In court, as reported by Law & Crime, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Schoen revealed that Cunigan had threatened Taste days before her shooting death.

In one text, Cunigan allegedly wrote, “I’m watching your every movement. You better not touch anyone else.”

It turns out that the couple’s relationship had worsened over time, and Cunigan became obsessed following their breakup, refusing to entertain the idea of Taste dating other men.

Then, on May 22, 2024, Cunigan entered Taste’s residence and fatally shot her as she ran down the stairs. Johnson, meanwhile, was found dead underneath covers. He would then flee the scene using Taste’s vehicle.

After two months of being on the run, Nicole Cunigan, Jr., was eventually found in Cleveland and arrested.

While in court, Taste’s family, devastated, addressed Cunigan directly.

“All the tough talk that you did, you weren’t good enough to walk away,” Carl Thomas, Taste’s brother, said, as per WHIO. “After she asked you to leave her alone, [you] should have just walked away. There are more fish in the sea. You ended your life, hers. You didn’t care about your kids.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.